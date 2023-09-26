Police Arrest One at DUI Checkpoint in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – One person was arrested at a DUI checkpoint and 22 people were cited over the weekend in Desert Hot Springs.

The checkpoint was held from 7 p.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Saturday on Palm Drive near Hacienda Avenue, where there have been impaired driving-related crashes, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

Of 586 vehicles that were contacted during the checkpoint, one person was arrested for DUI and 22 were cited for driving without a license, police said Monday night.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Police Chief Jim Henson said in a statement. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”

Impaired driving also includes marijuana, some prescription medication and over-the-counter drugs that could interfere with driving.

A first-time DUI charge could cost drivers about $13,500 in fines and penalties, according to police. Impaired drivers could also have their license suspended.

