Additional Mosquito Control Treatments Set for Palm Springs, Cathedral City

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Due to increased West Nile virus activity in the area, the Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District will conduct additional truck-mounted mosquito control treatments Wednesday in the Coachella Valley.

The treatments are planned to continue through Friday from 1 to 7 a.m. in Palm Springs and Cathedral City, according to a statement from the CVMVCD. The application area will be within Ramon Road, Da Vall Drive, Palm Canyon Drive and Highway 111.

“Neighborhood mosquito control treatments in communities of higher risk are intended to decrease mosquito numbers and reduce risk of transmission of virus to people,” CVMVCD officials wrote in a statement. “In addition to mosquito control treatments reported last week, additional treatments are scheduled in Cathedral City and Palm Springs.”

Throughout the valley, the district has detected mosquito-borne virus in 158 samples this year, according to district officials. In California, 153 human cases of West Nile virus have been reported, with eight reported in Riverside County. No cases were in the Coachella Valley.

Mosquitoes typically become carriers of the virus after feeding on an infected bird and can then spread the potentially lethal strain to animals and humans. Those at greatest risk include seniors and individuals with compromised immune systems.

Symptoms may never materialize, but can include fever, headache, nausea, body aches, skin rashes and swollen lymph nodes.

Mosquito season in Southern California generally spans May to October. To reduce exposure to mosquitoes with WNV, residents were reminded to:

— spend as little time as possible outdoors at dawn or dusk, when mosquitoes are generally on the move;

— wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts during outdoor activity in mosquito-prone areas;

— use insect repellent;

— ensure door and window screens are fitted properly to keep bugs out; and

— get rid of standing water, aside from pools properly treated with chemicals.

Anyone with concerns should contact the vector control district at 760- 342-8287.

