Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises for 20th Time in 22 Days

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose Wednesday for the 20th time in 22 days, increasing 3.3 cents to $6.008.

The average price has risen 72.3 cents over the past 22 days, including 2.7 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price rose 15 consecutive days, dropped six-tenths of a cent Thursday and 1.9 cents Friday, then resumed increasing Saturday. It is 10.8 cents more than one week ago, 75 cents higher than one month ago and 20.5 cents above what it was one year ago.

The average price has dropped 36.5 cents since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average price resumed dropping, decreasing six-tenths of a cent to $3.832, one day after it dropped 1.1 cents. It is 4.3 cents less than one week ago but 1.4 cents more than one month ago and 8.5 cents higher than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.184 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

“It’s been a mostly quiet week for the national average price of gasoline, with most states seeing gas prices cool off,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.

“But new and continued refinery issues in some regions have had an oversized effect on gas prices in some states, especially in Southern California, Arizona, and Nevada. While most states are likely to continue seeing gasoline prices fall in the week ahead, any new refinery issues as others begin maintenance could be problematic.”

