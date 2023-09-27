Palm Springs Art Museum Announces Return of `Mixed Feelings’ Lecture Series

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Springs Art Museum announced Wednesday that its “Mixed Feelings” lecture series, featuring talks on seemingly unrelated topics that are somehow connected, will return next month.

The lectures will be held on select Thursday evenings from Oct. 26 until Jan. 18, 2024, in the Annenberg Theater of the museum, according to Palm Springs Art Museum spokesman Scott Slaven. Two speakers will talk about their respective areas of expertise and the audience will then have an opportunity to connect the two subjects during a “Q&A” session.

“The series was started as `Mixed Taste’ by Palm Springs Art Museum’s current CEO Adam Lerner when he was at the helm of the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver,” Slaven wrote in a statement. “He introduced Mixed Feelings to the Coachella Valley in 2022.”

The first back-to-back topics will be “Vegan Meat” and “The Representation of Zombies.” Talks on “Bad Bunny” and “The Light and Space Movement” will conclude the series.

Other unrelated lectures that will be connected throughout the series are “The History of Broadway Musicals” and “Deep-Sea Diving” on Nov. 9, “Professional Mermaiding” and “Steve Chase Designs” on Nov. 30, “Exoplanets” and “Contemporary Native Art” on Dec. 7, “Susan Sontag” and “The Salton Sea” on Dec. 21, and “Boxing Culture” and “Queer Photography” on Jan. 4, 2024.

Tickets for the lectures, each $16, can be purchased at psmuseum.org/events/.

