Dust Advisory in Effect Until Monday for Coachella Valley

COACHELLA (CNS) – A dust advisory went into effect Friday and is expected to last until Monday for parts of Riverside County, mostly in the Coachella Valley.

The advisory began at 1 p.m. Friday and is expected to be in place until 6 a.m. Monday, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

Wind gusts that are up to 18 miles per hour in Palm Springs in Mecca since Thursday evening caused blowing dust, resulting in air quality index levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups, SCAQMD officials said.

The high winds are expected to cause blowing dust that could cause levels to be unhealthy or worse.

“Recent dust events in the Coachella Valley have been difficult to predict,” SCAQMD officials wrote. “The public is encouraged to pay close attention to the current conditions reported.”

In areas directly impacted by high levels of windblown dust, people were advised to limit their exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed, avoid vigorous physical activity, run their air conditioner or air purifier, and avoid using whole house fans or swamp coolers that bring in outside air.

Officials added that serious health problems can occur as a result of exposure to high-particle pollution levels.

More information about air quality in the area can be found at aqmd.gov.

