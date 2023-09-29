Indio Police Department Prepares For The 2023 Power Trip Music Festival

Preparations are underway as the Empire Polo Club prepares to have their third festival of the year, the heavy metal music festival, Power Trip.

As festival promoters prepare for next week, the Indio Police Department is also preparing to keep both residents and festival attendees safe.

Local law enforcement says, they’ve been preparing for this fall music festival all year long.

“What happens with us as we get closer to the concert dates, we start allocating staff, we start making preparations because we still have to maintain the level of police services for the rest of our city.” Benjamin Guitron, the Public Information Officer for the Indio Police Department says.

This is the second fall music festival within the City of Indio, in 2016 they had Desert Trip, this year, it’s Power Trip.

With a large number of people expected to head into the desert, the Indio Police Department says, they’re bringing in extra staff.

“It’s a two part operation, we have the city and then we also have the operations of us having Power Trip. It all will start when you start seeing more of our staff on October 5th, in the evening, as people that are staying in the venue and camping, and then the first day of the concert, Power Trip being the sixth, seventh, and the last day on the eighth, which is Sunday.” Guitron says.

As for residents, they suggest watching out for any road closures, as roads like Avenue 50 between Monroe and Madison are currently closed.

“Street closures, notifying our local residents day to day, people that travel through the city or leave from the city, and come to the city. One of the days is a work week, the Friday, so we have to kind of accommodate that and there are schools that are affected by bus travel, transportation and pickup.” Guitron adds.

They also advise festival-goers to pay attention to outside factors like the weather and staying hydrated.

Ideally they want to keep everyone safe, as they enjoy their festival-experience.

“…But we really have learned a lot from what we’ve done the last couple of years, we feel that at the point we’re at now, things are working, because people understand and being the city of festivals, you know, this is the place to come and be festive and enjoy themselves and that’s our mission.” Guitron says.