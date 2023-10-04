Firebirds Training Camp features new faces but same energy

The Coachella Valley Firebirds hit the ice this week for Training Camp with a lot of new faces in the bunch. Everyone wants to build off the momentum from last year where the Firebirds took it all the way and fell in a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Hershey Bears.

But Head Coach Dan Bylsma says that’s the great thing about coaching in the American Hockey League.

“It is a new group every year. It’s not the same group of guys,” says Bylsma. “We have a lot of the same guys will be coming back but we are going to be splashed with some fresh, new faces and the some of those players will be big parts of this team this year. So that maybe is a good thing for us to turn the page on last year and get focused on becoming a good team this year.”

Many of these new faces are just ready to do what they can to lift the team to success.

“I’m just trying to show what I can bring to the table and on any given night, play with energy, be a good teammate,” says newcomer Patrick Curry. “Just show what I do well and hopefully make a good impression.”

Meanwhile, playing under some experienced coaches including Coach Bylsma played a role in their decision to join the team.

“You know someone with his resume is definitely nice to be able to learn,” says Defenseman Ryan Jones. “We’re still even though we’re pros we’re still learning every day and just knowing when to be serious… and then to have him like out there like bodying guys and just having like a smile on your face. You know, it’s good to have both of those.”

The Firebirds home opener is set for October 13th!