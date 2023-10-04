Niki Haris and Donna De Lory Talk Madonna, Upcoming Oscar’s Palm Springs Show

Acclaimed recording artists and Madonna’s famed backup singers Niki Haris and Donna De Lory will reunite for a night of nostalgia in which they share the soundtrack of their lives at Oscar’s Palm Springs in Palm Springs!

LIVE! THURS, OCT 5TH at 7:00PM! (Click here for tickets)

With special guest CARLTON WILBORN (Award-Winning Entertainer, Creative Director, Author & Life Coach), and Cuban Percussionist LUIS CONTE (James Taylor, Madonna, Shakira).

