Coachella Valley Nonprofit Takes Seniors for a Thrilling Ride at the BMW Driving School

THERMAL, CA – Nonprofit MyJump! based in the Coachella Valley took 10 gung-ho seniors through the BMW Experience in Thermal, CA. They were instructed in handling, steering and throttle control first, then raced each other in timed runs on the track.

MyJump! partnered with the Auen Foundation, BIGHORN cares, Jewish Family Service & the Grace Helen Spearman Charitable Foundation to sponsor the first annual Race Day for participants of the Let’s Do Lunch program.

Ten people from three centers participated, giving opportunities to expand social networks and bond over racecar dreams. Desert Hot Springs, Joselyn Center, Park David and Heritage Park were the participating centers.

MyJump! takes an innovative approach to aging in place, relying on inspiration to improve the lives of our elderly citizens. Loneliness in this age group has been linked to health challenges, both mental and physical. Since emerging from the pandemic, research has shown how important social experiences, like those provided by MyJump!, are for our elders.

To find more information on the BMW Experience you can go to the website https://bmwperformancecenter.com/experiences/.