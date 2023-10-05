Green Room Theatre Company Presents Shakespeare Timeless Classics

LA QUINTA – Green Room Theatre Company presented a staged reading of Shakespeare’s timeless classic, “As You Like It”, at the Old Town Artisan Studios in La Quinta over the weekend.

Students performed lines to the tune of Shakespeare. It was condensed for an engaging one-hour program.

The Green Room Theatre Company is now prepping for their next play “Maggie Magalita” which will hit the stage in early 2024.

If you’d like to be part of this theatre group, visit their website at https://grtccv.org/.