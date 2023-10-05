SunLine Transit Agency Presents New Transportation Option For Veterans Village

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – Representatives with the SunLine Transit Agency Thursday gave a presentation at Veterans Village in Cathedral City about its new transportation option that’s available for veterans and their families.

The presentation got underway at around 10 a.m. in the community room of Veterans Village, 30600 Landau Blvd.

“This is something beneficial, especially for veterans who may have limited or no access to transportation,” Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez said in a statement. “This presentation will give veterans an overview of SunRide so they know about it and how to access it.”

Perez, who is also a board member for STA, requested that the presentation be made for veterans residing at the village so they can know about the transportation option that wasn’t available to them before.

The agency’s board of directors approved the expansion of the SunRide service, which went into effect in May, to include Cathedral City and Desert Hot Springs.

“It was a moving day last year when veterans received the keys to their new place in Veterans Village of Cathedral City, an amazing and beautiful community of veterans,” Perez said in a statement. “I am very proud that SunLine Transit Agency has put Veterans Village into the expanded service area for SunRide.”

Veterans Village opened in November last year, featuring 60 apartments for veterans who were experiencing or were at risk of homelessness, on-site social workers, case managers and wraparound services to support veterans’ lives, according to Perez. The SunRide service is the latest community resource to residing veterans.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.