The Ford Tri-Motor On Display and Available For Tours and Flights

THERMAL, CA – The Ford Tri-Motor is available for tours and flights at Thermal, CA from October 6 to October 8.

Recall the energy, passion, and excitement of the Roaring ’20s by flying aboard the Ford Tri-Motor. Known as the first luxury airliner, the Ford Tri-Motor redefined world travel and marked the beginning of commercial flight. Our tour stops are hosted by volunteers who are passionate about sharing the Ford Tri-Motor’s stories.

EAA invites families to visit and learn all about our aircraft and our organization. Viewing the aircraft is free, so be sure to bring your camera along.

Revenue from the Ford Tri-Motor tour help cover maintenance and operations costs for the aircraft and aid their ambition to keep the “Tin Goose” flying for many years to come.

For more information and to book your flight go to their website https://www.eaa.org/flights/flytheford.aspx.