Dust Advisory in Effect at 5 p.m. Monday for Coachella Valley

COACHELLA (CNS) – A dust advisory will go into effect Monday for parts of Riverside County, mostly in the Coachella Valley.

The advisory is set to begin at 5 p.m. Monday and is expected to be in place until 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

Gusty winds are expected in the Coachella Valley with blowing dust that could cause air quality index levels to be unhealthy or worse, SCAQMD officials said.

“Recent dust events in the Coachella Valley have been difficult to predict,” SCAQMD officials wrote. “The public is encouraged to pay close attention to the current conditions reported.”

In areas directly impacted by high levels of windblown dust, people were advised to limit their exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed, avoid vigorous physical activity, run their air conditioner or air purifier, and avoid using whole house fans or swamp coolers that bring in outside air.

Officials added that serious health problems can occur as a result of exposure to high-particle pollution levels.

More information about air quality in the area can be found at aqmd.gov.

