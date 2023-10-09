Palm Springs to Host Four Parades During Fall Season, Starting Next Week

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Palm Springs city officials Monday announced four parades set to be held throughout the fall season, starting next week.

The Palm Springs Homecoming Parade, featuring the Palm Springs High School football team, will kick off the season’s parades at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 18 from Barsito to Amado roads, according to Palm Springs chief communications officer Amy Blaisdell. The parade will be “Viva Las Vegas”-themed.

The 37th Annual Greater Palm Springs Pride Parade will take off at 10 a.m. Nov. 5 along Palm Canyon Drive from Tachevah to Amado Road, Blaisdell said.

The Palm Springs Pride Festival will run from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5.

At 3:30 p.m. Nov. 11, the 26th Annual City of Palm Springs Veterans Day Parade with a “Honoring All Who Serve” theme will also run along Palm Canyon Drive, ending at Amado Road, according to Blaisdell. Attendees can expect to see a patriotic concert and fireworks finale immediately following the parade.

Closing out the season’s parades will be the 31st Annual Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade, featuring twinkling lights, marching bands, Macy’s- style holiday floats and Santa Claus, at 5:45 pm. Dec 2 along Palm Canyon Drive.

