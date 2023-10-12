UPDATE: Extended Dust Advisory in Effect Until 6 a.m. Thursday for Coachella Valley

COACHELLA (CNS) – An extended dust advisory concluded Thursday for parts of Riverside County, mostly in the Coachella Valley.

The advisory went into effect at 5 p.m. Monday and was in place until 6 a.m. Thursday, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

The advisory was extended “due to ongoing gusty winds in the Coachella Valley,” SCAQMD officials wrote. Gusty winds between 25 and 30 mph in Palm Springs and Mecca caused blowing dust that could cause air quality index levels to be unhealthy or worse.

“Recent dust events in the Coachella Valley have been difficult to predict,” SCAQMD officials wrote. “The public is encouraged to pay close attention to the current conditions reported.”

In areas directly impacted by high levels of windblown dust, people were advised to limit their exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed, avoid vigorous physical activity, run their air conditioner or air purifier and avoid using whole house fans or swamp coolers that bring in outside air.

Officials added that serious health problems can occur as a result of exposure to high-particle pollution levels.

More information about air quality in the area can be found at aqmd.gov.

