Palm Springs Art Museum Artful Events Fundraisers to Begin Saturday

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Springs Art Museum’s Artful Events fundraisers for the season, including an art salon, a fashion show and high-end cocktail parties, will begin Saturday.

A Miami Beach Cocktail Dress-themed “Desert Art Salon,” the first event of the season and last of the calendar year, will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday in the home of Mark Pellegrino and Stuart Kent, according to a statement from the museum last month.

“Art patrons will get exclusive access to purchase works donated by regional artists and local galleries, with proceeds supporting Palm Springs Art Museum,” according to museum officials. “You will meet the artists who have supplied the paintings, sculptures, ceramics, photographs, and even a few commission(able) pieces.”

An online catalog of the art pieces that will be available for sale at the $200 event can be found at store.psmuseum.org/desert-art-salon/.

Other events scheduled include a “Cocktail Party and Art Salon” on Feb. 15, 2024; a “Fashion Show” on March 2, 2024; a “Wine Tasting and Silent Auction” on March 14, 2024; “Dinner with Michelin Star Chef, Wine Music and Art” on April 12, 2024; and a “Garden Cocktail Party” on April 21, 2024.

More events, some which will be held in the museum while others are set to be held at private residences, are expected to be added throughout the season, museum officials said. Proceeds will fund the museum’s exhibitions, programming, and institutional maintenance.

Registration and more information about the events can be found at psmuseum.org/events/programs-events.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.