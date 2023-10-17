Palm Springs Mayor Grace Garner to Deliver State of the City Address

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Palm Springs Mayor Grace Garner is set to deliver the annual State of the City Address Tuesday at the Palm Springs Art Museum’s Annenberg Theatre.

A reception will get underway at 5 p.m., and the event begin at 6 p.m. with a video and update from Garner and city council members, who will highlight accomplishments and milestones in their districts this year, according to a statement from the city. Tickets, starting at $80, can be purchased at pschamber.org.

“A thriving business, tourism, and hospitality community, along with world-class city services and quality of life continue to make Palm Springs like no place else,” the city said in a statement.

Before Garner’s speech, the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce will present four community leaders with awards, according to the city.

The awards are the Community Leadership Award to Palm Springs Plaza Theatre Foundation President and former Councilman J.R. Roberts, along with members of the organization’s board; the Community Appreciation Award to Palm Springs Chief of Police Andy Mills; the Community Development Award to the Oak View Group; and the Emerging Leader Award to Palm Springs International Film Festival Artistic Director Lily Rodriguez.

Residents unable to attend can watch the event on the city’s YouTube channel and on Palm Springs Community Television throughout the month. More information can be found at palmspringsca.gov.

