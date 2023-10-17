UPDATE: Palm Springs to Host Four Parades During Fall Season, Starting Wednesday

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Palm Springs’ parade season will kick off Wednesday with the Homecoming Parade, featuring a “Viva Las Vegas” theme.

Wednesday’s parade, which includes the Palm Springs High School football team and marching band, is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. Attendees can watch the floats passing along Palm Canyon Drive from Barsito to Amado roads.

The football team’s annual homecoming game will be held at 7 p.m. Friday in the school’s Ralph Watt Stadium against Xavier College Prep High School.

Mayor Grace Garner, a Palm Springs native and alumna of the high school, will be the parade’s grand marshal, city spokeswoman Amy Blaisdell said. The parade will also feature Palm Springs city council members and Palm Springs Unified School District board members.

The parade season will continue Nov. 5 with the 37th Annual Greater Palm Springs Pride Parade, which is expected to take off at 10 a.m. along Palm Canyon Drive from Tachevah to Amado Road, according to Blaisdell. The Palm Springs Pride Festival will run from Nov. 3-5.

At 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 11, the 26th Annual City of Palm Springs Veterans Day Parade will run along Palm Canyon Drive, ending at Amado Road. Attendees can expect to see a patriotic concert and fireworks finale immediately following the parade.

Closing out the season’s parades will be the 31st Annual Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade, featuring twinkling lights, marching bands, Macy’s- style holiday floats and Santa Claus, at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 2 along Palm Canyon Drive.

