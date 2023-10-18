NBC Palm Springs Community Events List

Pristine Villarreal

COACHELLA VALLEY, CA – Here is a list of events from October 21st to November 10th that will be happening over the course of the current months.

  • Saturday October 21st – American Heart Association Walk
  • Saturday October 28th – DAP Walk
  • Sunday, October 29th – Golf Cart Parade
  • Tuesday, October 31st – Halloween
  • Wednesday, November 1st – First Day of American Indian Heritage Month
  • Saturday, November 4th – Los Muertos
  • Sunday, November 5th – Palm Springs Pride Parade, Daylight Savings Time Ends
  • Tuesday, November 7th – Election Day
  • Friday, November 10th – Veterans Day (Substitute)

