NBC Palm Springs Community Events List

COACHELLA VALLEY, CA – Here is a list of events from October 21st to November 10th that will be happening over the course of the current months.
- Saturday October 21st – American Heart Association Walk
- Saturday October 28th – DAP Walk
- Sunday, October 29th – Golf Cart Parade
- Tuesday, October 31st – Halloween
- Wednesday, November 1st – First Day of American Indian Heritage Month
- Saturday, November 4th – Los Muertos
- Sunday, November 5th – Palm Springs Pride Parade, Daylight Savings Time Ends
- Tuesday, November 7th – Election Day
- Friday, November 10th – Veterans Day (Substitute)
