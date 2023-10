Smash And Grab In The Gardens of El Paseo

PALM DESERT, CA – A smash and grab has been reported at The Gardens on El Paseo.

Witnesses say The Gucci Store on El Paseo was the target.

The unidentified thieves broke into the store and took off in a waiting getaway car.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information you are urged to contact the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department at 760-836-1600.

