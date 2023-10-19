Modernism Week Underway With Tours, Cocktails and Music

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Modernism Week, an annual celebration of Palm Springs mid-century design and architecture, began Thursday with tours, cocktails, live music and more.

The first day began at 8:45 a.m. with Sunnylands Historic House Tours, in which visitors were able to access the famed Sunnylands estate. At 9 a.m., self-guided tours began at the Frey House, offering attendees an opportunity to see modern architect Albert Frey’s residence.

Tours continued at 10 a.m. with “Temple Isaiah: The Evolution of Classical to Extreme Modernism,” a guided media presentation and walking tour of two sanctuaries. Tours varied in length and continued throughout the morning and afternoon.

At 11 a.m., a Midcentury Mixology Cocktail Clinic at Mr. Lyons gave attendees the opportunity to learn to make iconic cocktails from the mid- century era while enjoying a welcome cocktail.

A Legendary Palm Springs Commercial Architecture Bust Tour, going through some of the city’s most iconic business buildings like major banks, hotels and civic buildings, was held in the afternoon.

The day was set to conclude with The Fabulous Lynda Kay Live at Jazzville, featuring an evening of classic midcentury songs with a full band and backup singers.

Tickets and more information about Modernism Week are available at ModernismWeek.com. Event organizers will host more tours and similar events through Sunday.

