Remembering Chino: ‘Most positive kid I’ve ever met in my life’

Aeneas “Chino” Ramos was a star student-athlete at Indio High School. But he was also a son, a brother, a teammate, and most of all — a fighter.

This week, the former standout lost his battle to stage-four colon cancer after more than a year, at just 19 years old. But his impact on the Valley and those that knew him will live on.

Head Baseball Coach at Indio, Giovanni Machado said he was one of a kind.

“He was just one of those leaders that stepped up, great teammate, never complained… and we’re going to miss him a lot.”

It wasn’t just during his time as an Indio Rajah, but even after graduation. Coach Machado said, “his teammates just loved him. They always loved hanging out with him. And then even when he graduated, he came back– watching and supporting his teammates and treated them like brothers and everything and they loved him for it.”

But outside of being a student athlete and a teammate to many of those around him, he was so much more — especially to Julian Mandujano.

“Chino to me, he felt more than teammate. To be honest, you know, a brother, closer than a brother, always talking nice on everyone.”

And no matter what hand was dealt to Chino, he never let it impact his positive attitude and outlook on life, which inspired those around him.

“Chino most positive kid I’ve ever met in my life… he had a big impact on my life,” says Mandujano.

Last year, Chino shared his story here on NBC Palm Springs with the Ramos family you can find that by clicking here.