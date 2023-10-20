CVUSD To Host Flu and Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic At Thermal Senior Center

Although it hasn’t felt much like fall around the desert just yet, the cooler temperatures will surface eventually. To prepare for the flu season, the Coachella Valley Unified School District is hosting their annual flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic, open to the public.

According to the California Department of Public Health, the 2023-2024 flu season started on October 1st, and with COVID-19 still lingering around, CVUSD wants to make sure that all residents are prepared.

“Well, we feel it’s important that everybody’s safe during the flu season. The flu is expected to hit hard this year, so we want to offer this again to everybody so that they remain safe during the flu season.” Lawrence Luna says, the Director of Risk Management for the Coachella Valley Unified School District.

The district is partnering with Desert Healthcare to help make this flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic, free of charge, and open to all.

“This is open to students, staff and the entire community. The flu is expected to hit hard this year, so we want to offer this again to everybody so that they remain safe during the flu season.” Luna says.

The clinic takes place at the Thermal Senior Center, October 21st, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

As far as what to bring to the clinic, “They bring their insurance card if they have insurance, be there on time, please be patient. We do expect a good crowd for this, so if they come just bring your right or left arm and be ready to roll your sleeves up and get your vaccination.” Luna adds.

Overall, CVUSD wants all Coachella Valley residents safe, this flu season.

“We feel it’s extremely important for everybody to be vaccinated. We want to invite the entire community out here. Please come and get vaccinated in preparation for the flu season. We want everybody to be safe. We want our students in school, we want our staff in classrooms in front of the teacher, and we want our community safe as well.” Luna says.

Again, everyone is welcome to the vaccine clinic at the Thermal Senior Center, with most services free for those without insurance.