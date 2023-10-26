Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops for 27th Consecutive Day

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Thursday for the 27th consecutive day, decreasing 3 cents to $5.346.

The average price has dropped 80.5 cents over the past 27 days, including 3 cents on Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The decreases follow a run of 22 increases in 24 days totaling 86.6 cents.

The average price is 18.5 cents less than one week ago, 62.9 cents lower than one month ago and 21.5 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped $1.027 cents since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price dropped for the 28th consecutive day and 36th time in 38 days, decreasing 1 cent to $3.531. It has dropped 35 cents over the past 38 days, including four-tenths of a cent Tuesday.

The national average price is 3.4 cents less than one week ago, 30.7 cents less than one month ago and 23.3 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.485 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

The run of dropping prices follows an 11-day streak of increases totaling 7.8 cents.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.