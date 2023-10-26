‘Excited to get the next chapter going’: Brook Sibrian set to make Pro Boxing Debut

It’s been a long time coming but the moment that local boxer Brook Sibrian has worked towards is officially here. The talented boxer, fighting out the iconic Lee Espinoza Coachella Valley Boxing Club, is set to make her professional boxing debut October 28th at the Lum Color Center in Ontario.

“We’re really excited to finally showcase stuff we’ve been working so hard for.”

In May of 2021, Sibrian officially embarked on her boxing career and now just over two years later — and two National Championships later — Sibrian is taking the leap to the biggest stage. The passion she’s had for the sport has driven her to heights she hadn’t even imagined.

“We have been putting in the time and work but at the end of the day, we’d love it so much that we’re just really excited for the day to finally come and get the next chapter going on.”

While she and her fiance, pro boxer Jose ‘MEGA’ Soto have put in the work day in and day out, they say their team and the community’s support makes all the difference.

“It takes a village to raise a kid well, it also takes a village to do something like this right? Our village are huge pillars.” says MEGA. “With the help along the way we’ve built a community out here in the Coachella Valley that have been super supportive and we’re just super grateful for it.”

Now the Salvadorian-American fighter can’t wait to represent her team, her country, and most of all — the Coachella Valley.

“I am the adoptive child from L.A. but the Valley’s our home. Lee [Espinoza] is a huge support and obviously without him none of this would be possible. Marcos who is here with us day in and day out so we’re really excited to be able to call it home and also I’m proud to be able to represent the gym but also the entire valley as well – so thank you everybody for supporting me because as you know we we love it here.”

And the amateur champion is just getting started.

“I can officially say I’m a professional. I think I always kind of you know embodied it but now I can finally have the title and I’m ready to rise to the occasion and walk the walk and finally show the world who I am and raise my my last name, my city, my country,” says Sibrian.

“I’m excited to do it and also use it as motivation to keep going because it can’t stop here.”