Firebirds Fall to Ontario Reign on Home Ice

The Coachella Valley Firebirds fell to the Ontario Reign on home ice 0-1 Wednesday night, which marks their second loss at Acrisure Arena this season.

But it didn’t falter the attitudes of many on the team including Goalie Chris Dreidger, who trusted the team’s ability to turn things around.

“With a group like offensive capabilities like we have, we just have to find a way to get it to the back of the net.” says the 29-year-old goalie. “Get to the dirty areas, find a way you know.”

The Firebirds hit the road to San Jose to take on the Barracudas for back to back games October 28th and October 29th.