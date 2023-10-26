Palm Springs Police Plan DUI Checkpoint Thursday evening

City News Service

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Springs Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint Thursday evening at an undisclosed location.

The checkpoint will be from 6 p.m. until 1 a.m. Friday at a location that has had elevated numbers of impaired driving-related crashes, according to the department.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Sgt. Kevin Lu said in a statement. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”

Impaired driving also includes marijuana, some prescription medication and over-the-counter drugs that could interfere with driving.

A first-time DUI charge could cost drivers about $13,500 in fines and penalties, according to police. Impaired drivers could also have their license suspended.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

