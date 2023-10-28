Friday Night Lights: Final Regular Season Games Across Valley

The Trojans remain perfect 7-0 in the Desert Valley League and are crowned Champions while the longest rivalry in the desert heats up in the second half for the annual Bell Game between the Coachella Valley Mighty Arabs and Indio Rajahs.

The Desert Empire League Champions on Rattler Road capitalize on a strong season behind Head Coach LD Matthews.

A lot of emotions for the ‘last dance’ for many across the Valley as others prepare for the postseason.

Our Tali Letoi and Tim O’Brien have all the action and feels from end to end!