Rey Morales makes history at Cross Country DVL Finals

It came down to the wire at the Cross Country Desert Valley League Finals, but in the end a golden eagle would swoop in to come away with the title.

Desert Hot Springs’ Rey Morales is not only the first runner with autism to win league but he’s also the first male runner in school history to ever win DVL.

“I feel great. I was working very hard and I was focusing – but it’s my first time being here,” says the 2023 DVL Cross Country Champion.

Our Tali Letoi caught up with the young champ and has the final results from Finals.