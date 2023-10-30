Riverside County Gas Prices Drop for 31st Consecutive Day

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Monday for the 31st consecutive day, decreasing a half-cent to $5.248.

The average price has dropped 90.3 cents over the past 31 days, including 1.6 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The streak follows a run of 22 increases in 24 days totaling 86.6 cents.

The average price is 18.3 cents less than one week ago, 89.7 cents lower than one month ago and 22.6 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped $1.125 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price dropped for the 32nd consecutive day and 40th time in 42 days, decreasing two-tenths of a cent to $3.494. It has dropped 38.7 cents over the past 42 days, including seven-tenths of a cent Sunday.

The national average price is 5.5 cents less than one week ago, 32.9 cents lower than one month ago and 26.7 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped $1.522 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

The run of dropping prices follows an 11-day streak of increases totaling 7.8 cents.

