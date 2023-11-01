Palm Springs to Close Out Halloween Season With Dia De Los Muertos Event

City News Service

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Halloween season festivities will close out Wednesday in Palm Springs with a Dia De Los Muertos event at the Demuth Community Center.

The free public event will get underway at 5 p.m. Wednesday and will feature food, arts and crafts, mariachis and more until 8 p.m. at the community center located at 3601 East Mesquite Ave.

The event is part of a series that started Thursday with a VillageFest Halloween, which featured a costume contest, pumpkin patch, carnival games, haunted house and trick-or-treating with the street fair’s vendors and merchants along Palm Canyon Drive.

Over the weekend, a Festival of Frights event was held at Sunrise Park, with games, prizes and “spooky fun.”

On Halloween Day, residents had the opportunity to take their families to a Halloween Haunted House Carnival from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Halloween Day, at the Desert Highland Unity Center, 480 Tramview Road. Carnival and haunted house entries were each $1.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

