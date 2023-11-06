American Legion Auxiliary Unit 519 Presents “Parents as Heroes Toy Drive”

Pristine Villarreal

PALM SPRINGS, CA – Starting from November 1st to December 1st at various locations, the Parents as Heroes Holiday Toy Drive is accepting new unwrapped toys to be organized and placed in a “Toy Bank”, where parents can shop for their children for free.

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit is hoping to reach a goal of 1200 toys this year including gift cards for older children.

The Toy Bank will be open from December 7 through December 11.

Locations for toy drop-off are:

  • American Legion, 400 N. Belardo Palm Springs
  • Micheal Holmes The Purple Room, 1900 East Palm Canyon PS

For more information, to give a donation or if your would like to volunteer please call Danielle at (760) 910-3830 or Darci at (858) 722-5226.

