911 Remains Unavailable To Call According To Riverside County Sheriff

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA – Riverside County Sheriff announces on X (formerly known as Twitter) 911 remains unavailable to call for cell phone devices.

The recommend using the following alternative numbers:

(951) 776-1278 for Emergencies

(800) 950-2444 for Non-Emergencies

Landlines and texts to 911 are working according to the tweet.

This story will update as it develops.