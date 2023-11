Arlene Rosenthal, Leader of “Well In The Desert”, Laid To Rest

PALM SPRINGS, CA – Today the Valley says a heartfelt farewell to Arlene Rosenthal.

Rosenthal was the leader of “Well in the Desert”, a group that served the homeless in Palm Springs for 20 years.

Rosenthal is best known for her advocacy for the homeless, emphasizing that Well in the Desert serves everyone as it provides essential services.