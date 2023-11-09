CV Lil Arabs Youth Football are Superbowl bound

Before many athletes get under the Friday Night Lights, some start under the lights over at Bagdouma Park. But now the youth football program is reaching new heights.

The Coachella Valley Lil Arabs 11u and 13u have both punched their ticket to the Superbowl in the Supreme Conference. The Conference includes programs all over Southern California, from Fontana to Victorville and even to the Coachella Valley.

“It hasn’t set in yet that we’re playing in the Championship,” says Head Coach of 11u CV Lil Arabs, Adan Rodriguez. He add that thanks to their physical front and only allowing three touchdowns all year, it’s helped them in a big way.

Meantime, Aaron Gasu, Head Coach of the 13u program says while it’s one more stop before they get ready for high school — it’s about more than just football to him and his team.

“I’m really proud of these boys… but the coaches that are here, we’ve changed the culture in Coachella here of discipline and hardwork,” says Gasu. “We’re all here to compete.”

