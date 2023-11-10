Palm Springs Food and Wine Festival Welcomes Renowned Chef Joe Sasto To The Roster

PALM SPRINGS, CA – Renowned Chef Joe Sasto is added to the roster of prestigious names in coming attendance for the Palm Springs Food and Wine Festival this weekend.

You may recognize Chef Joe Sasto from his win on Food Network’s “Chopped”, and his time competing on NBC’s Top Chef and Top Chef All-Stars. He was recently recognized by The Food Network for their first ever “Hot List” of 2022.

“Participating in the Palm Springs Food & Wine Festival is an honor,” says Sasto. “I look forward to sharing mt passion for food with the festival-goers.”

The Palm Springs Food & Wine Festival will take place November 11 & 12 featuring world-class chefs, winemakers, and food enthusiasts.

For more information and tickets, visit www.palmspringsfoodandwine.org/.