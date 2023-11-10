“We’ve been working for it all year”: Trojans ready for second round of CIF

The Yucca Valley Trojans are having a phenomenal year and they’re looking to keep the momentum heading into Friday against Buena Park for the second round of the CIF-SS Playoffs.

The Trojans’ offense is full of offensive weapons that have run up the scoreboard this season. But it’s been a long time in the making for these young athletes.

“We’ve been building this team for two years, since we were sophomores,” says senior, Myles Harper. “We’re just trying to prove we’re the best team in the Valley.”

After remaining undefeated in the Desert Valley League, securing the league title, and getting to this point — they all agree the job’s not finished.

Kickoff is set for 7pm Friday night. Our Tali Letoi will have a live preview of the game on NBC Palm Springs at 5pm and 6pm.

And then later, we’ll have the full interview with brothers Malachi “Maui” and Myles Harper at 11pm on Friday Night Lights with Tali Letoi and Tim O’Brien.