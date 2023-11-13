Measure J Tax Funds And Foundation For PSUSD Funds Newest Wellness Center

With the topic of mental health being an important factor in the day to day lives of many, the Wellness Center at Cielo Vista Charter will act as a space where not only students, but staff and parents can make mental health a priority.

This new center targets both mental and behavioral health with the hope of driving positive results and changing lives.

“They think it’s just like a normal room, but if they need somewhere to calm down when they come in here, it feels like a wonderland where you can like calm down.” Fabian Vallejo, a fourth grader at Cielo Vista Charter School says.

Vallejo adds that this new wellness center is a place where all students and staff can take a step back from stress.

“Benefits all of the kids here, and the community and community at large, so we’re really, really excited to be able to bring this to them. We know that mental health right now is a top priority. and so this supports their needs.” Juanita Perezchica, the Principal for Cielo Vista Charter School says.

Now, these centers aren’t new to the district, but it is the first time that the City of Palm Springs Measure J tax funds partners with the Foundation for PSUSD to fund four different wellness centers at elementary schools.

“Now we really understand how important mental health, health and wellness is for students to be able to succeed academically, so we’re placing a lot of emphasis on helping them with their mental health.” Dr. Tony Signoret, the Interim Superintendent for PSUSD says.

Every site has designated counselors and therapists assigned to the center.

Officials say the goal is to add a wellness center to every school in the district.