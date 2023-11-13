Operation Christmas Child Starts Today

PALM DESERT, CA – Samaritan’s Purse begins Operation Christmas Child in preparation for the holiday season on Monday.

Multiple locations in Palm Desert are collecting shoebox gifts filled with fun toys, school supplies and personal care items to send millions of boys and girls around the world through the Samaritan’s Purse project.

Locations to drop off boxes can be found on their website, which include Indio, Indian Wells, Palm Springs and Thermal. The gift box drive ends Monday, Nov. 20.

Find drop-off locations serving your coverage area here https://samaritanspurse.org/.