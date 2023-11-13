Riverside County Gas Prices Inch Up, Breaking Long Streak of Decreases

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County inched up one-tenth of a cent Sunday to $5.006, breaking a streak of 43 consecutive increases.

The average price dropped $1.146 during the streak, including 1.6 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The streak followed a run of 22 increases in 24 days totaling 86.6 cents, and was the longest since a 48-day streak from July 5-Aug. 21, 2022, totaling 97.3 cents.

The average price is 8.7 cents less than one week ago, 71.5 cents lower than one month ago and 36.3 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped $1.367 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price dropped for the 45th consecutive day and the 53rd time in the last 55 days, falling seven-tenths of a cent to $3.369. It has dropped 51.2 cents over the past 55 days, including 1.4 cents Saturday.

The national average price is 5.2 cents less than one week ago, 27.7 cents lower than one month ago and 41.4 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped $1.647 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

“We still need to cast a wary eye on global events, which may roil the oil market and spike prices,” said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. “But domestic gas prices are amid their usual seasonal swoon. Pump prices have fallen or remained flat every day since September 19.”

