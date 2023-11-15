Average Riverside County Gas Price Falls 1 Cent

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped 1 cent to $4.982, its 46th decrease in the last 47 days.

The average price is 7.4 cents less than one week ago, 65.8 cents lower than one month ago and 36.8 cents cheaper than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.391 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price dropped for the 48th consecutive day, falling eight-tenths of a cent to $3.345. It is 6 cents less than one week ago, 25.6 cents lower than one month ago and 41.4 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped $1.671 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

“GasBuddy counts 11 states where average prices are below $3 per gallon, with several more to join this week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.