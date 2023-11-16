Palm Springs International Film Awards To Honor Emma Stone with Desert Palm Achievement Award

PALM SPRINGS, CA – The Palm Springs International Film Awards has announced that Emma Stone is the recipient of the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress, for Searchlight Pictures’ “Poor Things”. The Film Awards will take place on January 4, 2024 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the festival running through January 15, 2024, The event will be sponsored by Entertainment Tonight and IHG Hotels & Resorts.

Emma Stone is an Academy Award-winning actress renowned for her versatility and captivating performances in some of the past decade’s most notable films. In 2018, Stone received critical acclaim for her role in “The Favorite” which earned her numerous award nominations, including nominations for the Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors Guild Award and British Academy of Film and Television Award. In 2016, Stone won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land”. She was also recognized with the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, Golden Globe for Best Actress – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, British Academy Film Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role and was honored along with co-star Ryan Gosling and director Chazelle at the Palm Springs International Film Festival with the Vanguard Award. In 2015, Stone received an Academy Award nomination for her work in the Academy Award-winning film “Birdman.”

Stone’s additional film and television credits include “Battle of the Sexes”, “Cruella”, “Easy A”, “The Help”, “The Amazing Spiderman” franchise, “Gangster Squad”, “Crazy Stupid Love”, “Superbad”, the “Zombieland” franchise, “Maniac”, and most recently Showtime and A24’s “The Curse”. Stone’s influence extends beyond acting, as she launched the production company Fruit Tree, with Dave McCary and Ali Herting, in 2020. Under Fruit Tree, Stone has produced such titles as “The Curse”, “When You Finish Saving The World”, and “Problemista” among others.

The Palm Springs International Film Society is a 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit organization whose mission is to cultivate and promote the art and science of film through education and cross-cultural awareness. The Film Society produces the Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) and Film Awards every January and Palm Springs ShortFest in June. In addition to curating the best in international cinema, PSIFF’s Film Awards has come to be known as the first stop on the campaign trail for the Academy Awards®, and our Oscar®-qualifying ShortFest is the largest short film festival and market in North America. Their festivals, year-round member screenings and educational programs manifest their organization’s mission by nurturing and encouraging new filmmaking talent, honoring the great masters of world cinema, and expanding audience horizons.