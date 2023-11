2023 Indio BBQ Festival at “The Lights Golf Course”

INDIO, CA – The 2023 Indio BBQ Festival is just now one day away!

The Festival runs from 11am to 5pm at “The Lights Golf Course” in Indio.

There, barbecue pitmasters will battle it out for the title of Ultimate BBQ.

Enjoy a beer garden, live entertainment and kids zone!

Admission is free and parking is $10!