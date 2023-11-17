City of Indio Presents Proclamation To Dr. Carreon Foundation

INDIO, CA – The City of Indio presented a proclamation at its council meeting this week to the Dr. Carreon Foundation.

The proclamation was a recognition of all the accomplishments Dr. Carreon made to the Coachella Valley. From Dr. Carreon Park, Carreon Blvd., donating land for Indio Community Hospital (Now JFK Memorial), and much more. He was a strong advocate of education and higher education for minority Hispanic American students.

He founded Dr. Carreon Foundation in 1991. The Foundation carries his legacy forward and for over 30 years now, scholarships are annually awarded to minority ethnicities who need assistance to pursue an education after high school.

Beginning December 1, the application “process” will open for students to start their applications and be ready to submit them in January when the submission process opens. As of 2023, the scholarships are presented to all minority ethnicities, and has expanded beyond the Coachella Valley to include all of the entire Eastern Inland Empire.