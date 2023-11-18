Palm Springs Gay Men’s Chorus Collects Donations For Annual Holiday Gift And Toy Drive

It may be a week away from Thanksgiving, but the Palm Springs Gay Men’s Chorus is spreading the holiday cheer early.

The group held their first of two, Kid’s Holiday Toy Drives benefiting Martha’s Village & Kitchen, Saturday afternoon.

“Today we’re out promoting the toy drive. We’re encouraging everybody to bring an unwrapped toy that we will deliver to Martha’s Village.” Melissa Preshaw, a Board Member for the PSGMC says.

The Palm Springs Gay Men’s Chorus invites everyone from the Coachella Valley to participate in their yearly kids holiday gift and toy drive.

The drop off location, the Certified Farmers Market at the Palm Springs Cultural Center.

“We’re looking for all kinds of toys from infants, you know, all the way through teenage years.” Preshaw says.

PSGMC says they’re accepting more than just toys.

“Gift cards are great. They love gift cards, so gift cards from any of the local Targets and Walmart’s and things like that. Yeah, we will take pretty much anything that you think is appropriate.” Preshaw adds.

The second drop off date is set for Saturday, November 25th, which is then followed by the actual gift drop off at Martha’s Village and Kitchen.

“Typically, most of the donations come from the members themselves and so we are here to promote it to the community, because we can take, we’ll take donations from anyone.”

Overall, the organization hopes to continue to bring happiness this holiday season.

“Martha’s Village has one of the best ways to deal with homelessness, and I’m extremely impressed. I think that their model should go nationwide, because they not only help people today, but they help people prepare for tomorrow and their future.” Preshaw says.