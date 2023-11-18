Shadow Hills Girls XC punches ticket to CIF State Meet

Talialaina Letoi

The Shadow Hills Girls Cross Country are headed to the CIF State Meet after finishing in the top 7 at the CIF Finals Saturday morning at Mt. Sac. This marks their second year of doing so.

The top seven in each division advance and the Lady Knights finished 6th in Division 3 by a narrow margin. Between 5th and 10th, only 12 points separated those teams.

The CIF State Meet is slated for Saturday, November 25th in Fresno. So while many of us are all getting prepared for Thanksgiving break, these ladies will be preparing to represent the Coachella Valley up in Fresno.

