Shadow Hills Girls XC punches ticket to CIF State Meet

The Shadow Hills Girls Cross Country are headed to the CIF State Meet after finishing in the top 7 at the CIF Finals Saturday morning at Mt. Sac. This marks their second year of doing so.

The top seven in each division advance and the Lady Knights finished 6th in Division 3 by a narrow margin. Between 5th and 10th, only 12 points separated those teams.

‼️ BACK TO BACK STATE FINALISTS ‼️ At CIF finals, Shadow Hills girls cross country finished 6th in D3 and advanced to the CIF State meet for the 2nd straight year!

State Meet: Nov 25th in Fresno. @AthleticsSHHS @DesertSunSports @takesbytal @BaileyKESQ @timobrientv @shad_powers pic.twitter.com/e9qiAWPfZu — Shadow Hills TrackXC Coach (@CoachDeTamble) November 18, 2023

The CIF State Meet is slated for Saturday, November 25th in Fresno. So while many of us are all getting prepared for Thanksgiving break, these ladies will be preparing to represent the Coachella Valley up in Fresno.