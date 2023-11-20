Man Appears to Stab Himself in Palm Desert, Deputies Attempt to Negotiate

PALM DESERT (CNS) – Deputies Monday attempted to negotiate with a man who appeared to be stabbing himself in Palm Desert.

Deputies responded to the 73000 block of El Paseo at 10:28 a.m. Monday to check the welfare of someone who called in making irrational statements to dispatch, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Upon arrival, they found the man with a woman and a dog.

“The subject had a knife and appeared to be stabbing himself,” the department wrote. “Deputies deployed less-lethal options and are currently attempting to negotiate with the man and the woman.”

Additionally, authorities said that the man has a felony warrant out for his arrest.

No other details were immediately released.

