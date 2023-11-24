Tennis Event Benefits Local Nonprofit

Tennis Event Benefits Local Nonprofit

Pristine Villarreal

COACHELLA VALLEY, CA – The Desert Tennis Association (DTA) is set to donate proceeds from its upcoming Palm Springs open to the AAP – Food Voucher Program, supporting low-income Coachella Valley residents with HIZ/AIDS and other chronic illnesses.

The International Tennis Tournament attracts more than 300 LGBTQ+ players worldwide. It is scheduled to take place on Thanksgiving weekend, from November 24 to 26.

Among the highlights are player’s party featuring a silent auction and raffle benefitting AAP at Reforma in Palm Springs at 7pm on Saturday, November 25, since 2006. DTA has donated more than $180,000 to AAP.

For more information visit https://deserttennis.us/home/.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo