Coachella’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Event Set for Wednesday

COACHELLA (CNS) – Coachella will formally start the holiday season Wednesday with its annual Christmas Tree Lighting event in front of City Hall.

The free event will be held at 5:30 p.m. with a variety of musical performances, recognition of the 2023 Hometown Heroes, free food and giveaways, according to the city’s Risseth Lora.

“Join city officials as they officially flip the switch to illuminate the city tree along with special guests Santa and Mrs. Claus, who will be on hand to take pictures with guests of all ages,” Lora wrote in a statement.

Coachella City Hall is at 1515 Sixth St.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.