Riverside County Observes Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday kicks off the charitable season today! The community embraces this day for year-end giving, to support many different nonprofits helping those in need around the community and the world. There are an abundance of local organizations that need support. The Coachella Valley Cat Club, the Pegasus Therapeutic Riding Center and many others are embracing the help of Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday is observed annually on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving and serves as a reminder of the positive impact made by giving back to those in need.

Riverside County community residents are encouraged to find a cause that is meaningful, and the website https://www.givingtuesday.org/ has a list of organizations looking for help.

For more information on how to donate to the Pegasus Therapeutic Riding Center, click the link below. https://pegasusridingacademy.org/